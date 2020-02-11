About 100 Hindu yatrees to arrive in Pakistan on Feb 19

As many as 100 Hindu yatrees will reach Pakistan through Wahga border crossing on February 19 for taking part in Shivtary festival

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 100 Hindu yatrees will reach Pakistan through Wahga border crossing on February 19 for taking part in Shivtary festival.

The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) officials and local Hindu leaders will receive them warmly at the border crossing. ETPB Chairman Dr Amer Ahmad directed the officials to make foolproof security arrangements besides accommodation, transport and medical facilities for the yatrees.

Additional Secretary Shrines Tariq Wazir will supervise all arrangements.

After stay in Lahore, the yatrees will leave for historical Katas Raj temples, situated in Chakwal, on Feb 20.

The main ceremony of the festival will be held there on Feb 21 in which hundreds of local Hindus will participate and perform their rituals.

The yatrees will return to Lahore on Feb 22. They will visit Lahore Fort on Feb 23, Krishna Mandar, Ravi Road, on Feb 24 and perform their religious.

The yatrees will return to their homeland on Feb 25 through Wahga boarder crossing.