About 100 People Rescued Owing Flood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:00 PM

About 100 people rescued owing flood

About 100 people were rescued in Sharoon located near Sawan nullah, from the floodwater, Rescue 1122 said on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :About 100 people were rescued in Sharoon located near Sawan nullah, from the floodwater, Rescue 1122 said on Thursday.

According to a spokesman, due to torrential rains, the water level raised Thursday morning and entered into the houses in the area Sharoon.

On information, Rescuers started the rescue operation and rescued about 100 people from the water and shifted to the safe place however no deaths were immediately reported, he said.

Spokesman said that the rescuers were fully alert and have been provided with all the necessary equipment to cope with any situation.

On other hand, District administration claimed to have finalized all-out arrangements to combat flood like situation by taking all departments concerned including Civil Defense, Rescue 1122, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and other related departments on board by adopting fool-proof mechanism to provide maximum relief to masses in emergency like situation.

The administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood, also set up a special control room to monitor flood situation in Nullahs particularly Lahi.

According to meteorological department, Rain-wind/thunder showers are expected in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours, While more rain-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in coastal areas of Sindh and eastern Balochistan.

