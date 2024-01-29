About 10,000 Liter Substandard Cooking Oil Wasted
Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Punjab food Authority claimd to have seized a carriage containing at least 10000 liter cooking oil made up of inedible poultry offal and bones here.
According to the spokesman, the action was launched at Bhutta flyover today where the said quantity of contaminated oil was captured.
It was bound to supply in factories for preparing snacks.
The owner of the production unit of the said cooking oil was booked.
The spokesman said that the crackdown will continue against hygienic and substandard supply and preparation of foods in future as well.
