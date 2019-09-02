About 10,000 policemen to guard Muharram processions in city

Peshawar police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the holy month of Muharramul Haram under which about 10,000 policemen would perform security duties inside and outside Imambargahs in the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Peshawar police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for the holy month of Muharramul Haram under which about 10,000 policemen would perform security duties inside and outside Imambargahs in the provincial capital.

The official sources in Police Department told APP on Monday that 10,000 police personnel would be deployed for security during Muharram.

A supreme command post has also been established in Peshawar which is equipped with modern facilities to ensure proper monitoring of Imambargahs, Muharram processions and sensitive places in the city.

The bomb disposal unit, ladies police, ambulances, Rescue 1122 and district administration officials will remain present in the post round the clock during Muharram.

All the Muharram procession routes would be checked four times through bomb disposal unit (BDU), sniffer dogs and CCTV cameras were installed to keep an eye on suspicious persons.

The official said three-lyre security would be provided to participants of Muharram processions in the city where specialist snipers would be deployed at high-rise buildings on procession routes.

Armoured personnel carriers will also remain present in the sensitive places in the city, while the SCU, BDU, RRF, ATS, Ladies Police and City Patrolling Force will also remain available to meet security requirements.

Traffic police personnel will remain present at important points to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Checking at entry and exit routs of the city has been increased further. The entry of all vehicles inside the city will be banned during Ashura days and the process of checking data of guests at all the hotels and guest houses in the city is in progress.

The official said a proposal has been made to keep the mobile phone service suspended during 9th and 10th Muharram to ensure fool-proof security. A communiqu� has been sent to relevant officials in this regard.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Peshawar has imposed Section 144 till 13th of Muharram under which wall-chalking, pillion-riding, distribution of posters, display of arms, use of tinted glasses in vehicles and provocative speeches have been banned in the city. The violators would be punished in accordance with law.