Open Menu

About 101 Polling Stations Declared 'very Sensitive'

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 03:30 PM

About 101 polling stations declared 'very sensitive'

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) About 101 out of 1067 polling stations were declared 'very sensitive' in the district on Thursday.

It was said in a meeting with Commissioner Dr Nauser Mahmood in the chair.

All-out arrangements regarding transportation security and related work about upcoming election were finalized.

RPO Sajjad Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman, DPO Ahmad Mohayyidin, District Election Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmad and the concerned staff were present on the occasion.

The commissioner said everyone on the election duty had to workout for ensuring conducting of free and fair polls in their supervison.

He said quick response force of police and other security agencies was called to achieve the target.

Cctv cameras were being installed at sensitive locations.

RPO Sajjad Hussain hinted at holding flag operation before beginning of the election.

Related Topics

Election Police

Recent Stories

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Po ..

PITB Conducts e-Procurement Training for Punjab Police Department in Collaborati ..

1 hour ago
 realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

1 hour ago
 USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Co ..

USA based GoMeat Launches Services in Pakistan. Collaborates with UAE Haqq.Netwo ..

2 hours ago
 IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

IHC restores DCs authority to issue MPO

2 hours ago
 POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly ..

POL prices are likely to go up during fortnightly review

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says ba ..

Achakzai rejects Amnesty Intl's statement, says based on unverified claims

16 hours ago
 Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

Mali gold mine collapse kills more than 70

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

Tennis: Australian Open results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

Russia says Kyiv downed POW plane, no survivors

16 hours ago
 AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moo ..

AIOU Opens 2-day expo, career counseling grand moot in Mirpur AJK

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan