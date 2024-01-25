About 101 polling stations declared 'very sensitive'

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) About 101 out of 1067 polling stations were declared 'very sensitive' in the district on Thursday.

It was said in a meeting with Commissioner Dr Nauser Mahmood in the chair.

All-out arrangements regarding transportation security and related work about upcoming election were finalized.

RPO Sajjad Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Shahid Zaman, DPO Ahmad Mohayyidin, District Election Commissioner Imtiaz Ahmad and the concerned staff were present on the occasion.

The commissioner said everyone on the election duty had to workout for ensuring conducting of free and fair polls in their supervison.

He said quick response force of police and other security agencies was called to achieve the target.

Cctv cameras were being installed at sensitive locations.

RPO Sajjad Hussain hinted at holding flag operation before beginning of the election.