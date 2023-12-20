Open Menu

About 1100 Adulterated Milk Wasted

Muhammad Irfan Published December 20, 2023 | 12:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The food safety team seized and wasted about 1100 liters of adulterated milk after holding a blockade at Multan Road this morning.

According to the spokesman of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), the said quantity of milk was found in vehicle number 1555-QAD, in which traces of powder and water were found in abundance.

Moreover, a shortage of fats and essential natural nutrients lacked heavily in the milk as well.

As a result, it got disposed of on the spot, and the driver was arrested for proving guilty of the crime.

The spokesman said further that the blockade at internal and external routes of cities in the region was strengthened to impede the transportation of adulterated goods.

He appealed to the masses to contact the PFA's authority by direct dialing at 1223 to avoid spreading adulterating goods and protect the health of people.

