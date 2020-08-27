UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 115 People Rescued Owing Flood

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 06:48 PM

About 115 people rescued owing flood

About 100 of people have been rescued from flood water from the area of Sharoon colony located near Sawan nullah

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :About 100 of people have been rescued from flood water from the area of Sharoon colony located near Sawan nullah.

According to a spokesman of Rescue 1122, due to torrential rains, the water level raised Thursday morning and entered into the houses, resultantly the individuals got stuck.

On information, the rescuers started the operation and evacuated about 100 persons from the water and shifted them to the safer place.

No deaths were immediately reported, he said.

The spokesman said that the rescuers were fully alert and had been provided with all the necessary equipment to cope with any situation.

Meanwhile, in another operation, the rescuers rescued 15 persons from a van after getting stuck in flood water on Sawan bridge.

On other hand, the district administration claimed to have finalized all-out arrangements to combat flood like situation by taking all departments concerned including Civil Defense, Rescue 1122, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) and other related departments on board and adopting foolproof mechanism to provide maximum relief to masses in emergency like situation, he added.

The administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mehmood, had also set up a special control room to monitor flood situation in Nullahs particularly Leh.

According to meteorological department, Rain-wind/thundershowers are expected in Islamabad, Upper Punjab, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir in next 24 hours, While more rain-thunderstorm is also expected at isolated places in coastal areas of Sindh and eastern Balochistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Flood Water Alert Rawalpindi Van Rescue 1122 All From Rains

Recent Stories

Collector Customs Visits LCCI, assures business co ..

54 minutes ago

Afridi acclaims unflinching Turkish support for op ..

8 minutes ago

Tarbela dam likely to attain its maximum conservat ..

8 minutes ago

Gandapur asks to ensure KSP protection

8 minutes ago

Weekly bazaars to remain closed on Ashura; announc ..

8 minutes ago

No change in Pakistan’s policy on Kashmir issue: ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.