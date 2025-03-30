Open Menu

About 122 Mln Faithful Throng To Makkah, Madinah Mosques During This Ramazan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the General Authority for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque Eng. Ghazi Al-Shahrani informed that a staggering 122,286,712 visitors thronged to the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet's Mosque in Madinah during this Ramazan.

According to a Saudi Gazette report, Al-Shahrani said the number of Umrah performers reached to 16,558,241, while worshipers totaled 92,132,169 at the Grand Mosque and 30,154,543 at the Prophet’s Mosque, a private news channel reported.

He extended heartfelt congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of Eid Al-Fiter being celebrated today (Sunday).

Al-Shahrani also expressed his gratitude to all who contributed to serving the guests of Allah, praying that their efforts be rewarded.

