About 1325 Kanal Official Land Retrieved
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Local administration claimed to have retrieved about 1325 kanal land from three different villages.
The official land being retrieved was said to be worth Rs 294 million.
Upon direction of Punjab government, Assistant Commissioner retrieved the land from suburban villages in collaboration with Revenue Department and with the help of police.
It included as 1128 kanal from 146/ EB 100 kanal from 303/ EB and 96 kanal from 305/EB.
The exact cost of the retrieved land was stated as Rs. 294.2 million.
