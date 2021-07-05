UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 147 Police Personnel Positioned Outside Examination Centers

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

About 147 police personnel positioned outside examination centers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :One hundred forty seven police officials of district police including police patrolling and reserve platoon were performing duty under DIM Program at 22 examination centers where annual examinations of 9th and 10th classes are in progress from July 5th, to July 17, 2021.

The special arrangements are made for security and administrative issues for SSC Annual Examinations on the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Ameer Saud Magsi. Out of 147 police officials performing duty at examination centers 22 are non gazettes officials, 119 head constables and constables and 6 lady police personnel while 5 gazetted official, 14 Station House officers 54 head constables and constable would remain on patrolling, apart from this I non gazette official, 20 head constable and constable would remain in reserve platoon. SSP Magsi has directed all SDPOs of the district, SHOs and related officials for supervision of orders.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Progress Saud July All From

Recent Stories

40,434 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

15 minutes ago

The Fun Never Stops! OPPO F19 Down To An Amazing N ..

1 hour ago

Milkis has hit the town with its refreshing taste ..

1 hour ago

Putin’s visit not scheduled: FO Spox

1 hour ago

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.