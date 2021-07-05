About 147 police personnel positioned outside examination centers

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :One hundred forty seven police officials of district police including police patrolling and reserve platoon were performing duty under DIM Program at 22 examination centers where annual examinations of 9th and 10th classes are in progress from July 5th, to July 17, 2021.

The special arrangements are made for security and administrative issues for SSC Annual Examinations on the directives of SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Ameer Saud Magsi. Out of 147 police officials performing duty at examination centers 22 are non gazettes officials, 119 head constables and constables and 6 lady police personnel while 5 gazetted official, 14 Station House officers 54 head constables and constable would remain on patrolling, apart from this I non gazette official, 20 head constable and constable would remain in reserve platoon. SSP Magsi has directed all SDPOs of the district, SHOs and related officials for supervision of orders.