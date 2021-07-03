About 164 kanal land retrieved

Rangpur Revenue Department has retrieved about 164 kanal official land at Chuk No. 7/4R

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Rangpur Revenue Department has retrieved about 164 kanal official land at Chuk No. 7/4R.

According to Assistant Commissioner Abida Parveen, naib tehsildar Rangpur Shakeel Abuzer, Patwari Muhammed Ramzan conducted raid with the help of police at the said area.

It had successfully retrieved the land from occupied mafia. No resistance was put up during retrieval of the land, it was said.