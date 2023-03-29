About 1,646,698 flour bags distributed in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :About 1,646,698 flour bags are distributed from March 19th to 28th across the division, Commissioner Amir Khattak said in a meeting on Wednesday.

There were about 229,521 bags given away on daily basis, he added and ordered the officials concerned to check the quality of the flour regularly.

The Commissioner directed to increase counters at flour distribution centres to facilitate citizens. The number of users should also be increased, he said.

He said the Punjab government had given exemplary packages to accommodate deserving segments of society.

Citizens should observe patience to get the benefit of the subsidy program.

ADC, AC and other officers were present in the meeting being arranged to review Ramzan's package here.