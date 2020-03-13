UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 1828 Zahireen Being Departed To Their Provinces From Taftan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 08:55 PM

About 1828 Zahireen being departed to their provinces from Taftan

At least 1828 pilgrims were being moved from Pak-Iran border Taftan towards Quetta to shift them to their native provinces through 55 buses by Balochistan government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :At least 1828 pilgrims were being moved from Pak-Iran border Taftan towards Quetta to shift them to their native provinces through 55 buses by Balochistan government.

They have completed their quarantine 14 days period and had declared them medically healthy at established quarantine center in Taftan near Pak-Iran border.

Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani expressed these views while talking to media, saying that a total of 1828 people had completed their 14-days of tenure at Quarantine Center established by the government of Balochistan, they were being moved their areas in different provinces after screening and clearance from Pakistan House.

He said other provinces' government had been provided information about departure of Zahireen by Balochsitan government and it was also responsibility of provincial governments to ensure security of pilgrims during traveling in their areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Border Media From Government

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 update: Lahore matches to be played b ..

38 minutes ago

Bahrain announces additional COVID-19 recoveries

46 minutes ago

Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

1 hour ago

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freela ..

1 hour ago

Capital Development Authority suspends Riaz Mustaf ..

47 seconds ago

Lawyers convention postponed: Raja Basharat

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.