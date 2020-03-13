About 1828 Zahireen being departed to their provinces from Taftan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :At least 1828 pilgrims were being moved from Pak-Iran border Taftan towards Quetta to shift them to their native provinces through 55 buses by Balochistan government.

They have completed their quarantine 14 days period and had declared them medically healthy at established quarantine center in Taftan near Pak-Iran border.

Balochistan Government's spokesman Liaqat Shahwani expressed these views while talking to media, saying that a total of 1828 people had completed their 14-days of tenure at Quarantine Center established by the government of Balochistan, they were being moved their areas in different provinces after screening and clearance from Pakistan House.

He said other provinces' government had been provided information about departure of Zahireen by Balochsitan government and it was also responsibility of provincial governments to ensure security of pilgrims during traveling in their areas.