About 22,074 Old Women Registered In 'Bahimat Bazurg Program'

Fri 04th December 2020 | 02:34 PM

Registration process of Punjab government's Bahimat Bazurg Programme with more preference laid on women was carried out in full swing here as data of about 22,074 old women was received on Friday at registration center set up at Raza Hall

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Registration process of Punjab government's Bahimat Bazurg Programme with more preference laid on women was carried out in full swing here as data of about 22,074 old women was received on Friday at registration center set up at Raza Hall.

Following this, chairman Shelter Home Shahid Mahmood Ansari, Secretary Good Governance Multan City Dr Hamayon Shehzad and General Secretary of PTI's women wing of the district Shazia Waheed Araein paid visit to monitor transparency continued through data collection of the deserving people by officials concerned.

Talking to media persons, the monitoring team members felicitated the programme being orchestrated to help out old people of the society through granting them monthly stipends what "being conceptualized in Riasat Madina".

Shazia said they had received list of deserving people from high ups, however she said that they were completing the list by calling up ladies on their addresses received from local BISP office.

She said PTI's government was acting upon vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan i.e completely based on establishing welfare state to protect the weak and innocent segments of society.

