About 22,257 deserving families get ration bags in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Ration bags were delivered to 22,257 deserving families in Sialkot district at their doorsteps under the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's "Nigehban Ramzan Package".

The ration package will be delivered to more than 118,000 families during the first ten days of Ramzan and for this the district administration and the community will have to work together.

This was stated by the Chairman District Committee for Monitoring "Nigehban Ramzan Package and Suthra Punjab" Chaudhry Tariq Subhani while addressing a meeting held at the DC office.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain said that the distribution of "Nigehban Ramzan Package" was going on successfully while the verification of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) lists was going on simultaneously.