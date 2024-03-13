About 22,257 Deserving Families Get Ration Bags In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2024 | 01:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Ration bags were delivered to 22,257 deserving families in Sialkot district at their doorsteps under the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's "Nigehban Ramzan Package".
The ration package will be delivered to more than 118,000 families during the first ten days of Ramzan and for this the district administration and the community will have to work together.
This was stated by the Chairman District Committee for Monitoring "Nigehban Ramzan Package and Suthra Punjab" Chaudhry Tariq Subhani while addressing a meeting held at the DC office.
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain said that the distribution of "Nigehban Ramzan Package" was going on successfully while the verification of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) lists was going on simultaneously.
Recent Stories
LHC allowed restaurants to remain open from Sehr to Iftar during Ramazan
Tarar criticizes PTI over alleged call for withdrawal of GSP Plus status from EU
New Zealand tour to Pakistan announced
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2024
Government's priority to navigate national challenges: Rana Sana
Women's Day declamation contest held at Women University Swabi
Aid ship bound for Gaza as reported malnutrition deaths rise
Dastgir stresses people's welfare over political strife
Providing security to high-profile jail inmate top priority
Russia says repelled Ukraine border raids
Romania President Iohannis announces NATO chief bid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Medical store sealed, stock confiscated over profiteering8 minutes ago
-
Rs. 246,000 fine imposed on 67 shopkeepers8 minutes ago
-
NDMA announces Prize Competitions for Pak Int'l Expo on DRR 20248 minutes ago
-
Livestock deptt sets up stalls in Ramzan Bazaars8 minutes ago
-
Three policemen booked over injuring traders8 minutes ago
-
Legal Commission on Blasphemy to mark March 15 as 'Youm-e-Tahafuz-Namoos-e-Risalat'8 minutes ago
-
FIA Kohat, Peshawar zones launches operations, two alleged accused arrested8 minutes ago
-
Dementia patient reunited with family through “Mera Pyara” app8 minutes ago
-
District administration failed to control inflation wave in Peshawar28 minutes ago
-
DG CAA to hold E-Kacheri to resolves issues of passengers at airports37 minutes ago
-
Declamation Contest on "Womens' Role as Peace Builder" held at SALU38 minutes ago
-
Dr Naeem stresses to make lady health workers independent38 minutes ago