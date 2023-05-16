About 260,000 children being given polio drops in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :A five-day polio vaccination drive kicked off in Kot Addu like rest of the country where over 21 million children were being given polio drops, according to the health department source.

Assistant Commissioner Asghar Laghari administered polio drops to a child here among 260,000 children of five years and below of the age registered with the local health department.

Talking to people, AC said just two drops of polio could save children from life-long crippling.

He pinned hope that the target would be achieved as health department teams were reaching out every child in different nooks and corners of the district.