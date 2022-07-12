About 2700 tonnes of waste removed on second day of Eid in Bahawalpur division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, district administrations, and municipalities have worked round the clock to keep their respective areas clean during Eid-ul-Azha in the district.

About 2,700 tonnes of waste were disposed of on the second day of Eid and 2,500 sanitation workers in the three cities are working with limited resources but they are working with a firm resolve to ensure cleanliness. Commissioner visited various areas of the city to inspect cleanliness operations and appreciated the efforts of sanitary workers.