About 277,739 Poor Females Imparted Vocational Training In WECs

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2022 | 03:00 PM

About 277,739 poor females imparted vocational training in WECs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :More than 277,739 impoverished women have been imparted vocational training in Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal's (PBM) 162 Women Empowerment Centres (WECs) since inception aiming to provide women an opportunity to start their own small businesses, said an official of PBM.

Talking to APP, he said over 12,377 trainees were currently being imparted vocational training in these WECs. After completion of training, PBM also provides equipment to start their own business. It gave women from underprivileged backgrounds an opportunity to strengthen their careers, build new relationships and help them realize their full potential.

Currently, the WECs were imparting 16 different trades including drafting, cutting, sewing, designing, interior decoration, beautician, cooking, tie and dye, glass painting, computer and current microsoft office applications to deserving women. The WECs were being operated in double shifts of six months duration.

Monitoring and Evaluation Wing of PBM has been assigned to pay surprise visit of vocational/dastkari schools throughout the country to ascertain functioning as per laid down policy and submit report to the Managing Director.

