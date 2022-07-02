UrduPoint.com

About 30 Sheep, Goats Die After Allegedly Consuming Poisonous Water

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2022 | 09:48 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :About 30 sheep and goats of gypsies died after allegedly consuming poisonous water here near vegetable market on Saturday.

According to Municipal Corporation sources, the goats and sheep were dumped by officials of Municipal Corporation.

However, the gypsies feared that the sheep and goats were poisoned by someone. They stated that the animals consumed sewerage water.

Punjab food Authority (PFA) Director General Shoaib Jadoon appealed the citizens to make proper arrangement for drainage of sewerage water so that no such incident should be occurred in future.

