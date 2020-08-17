UrduPoint.com
About 315 Shops Sealed Over Violation Of COVID-19 SOPs

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:14 PM

The District Administration in a major crackdown on Monday against violations of COVID-19 related SOPs sealed 315 mega marts and shops in the provincial capital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The District Administration in a major crackdown on Monday against violations of COVID-19 related SOPs sealed 315 mega marts and shops in the provincial capital.

According to details received from Deputy Commissioner office, various mega marts and shopkeepers were not adopting standard operating procedures (SOPs) despite several notices that forced district administration to take strict action.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Assistant Commissioners and Additional ACs visited various markets and plazas in their respective areas and sealed as many as 230 shops in National Plaza in Karkhano market and eight mega marts and stores in Hayatabad.

Similarly, 28 shops were sealed in Saddar Bazaar for not observing the SOPs.

Three mega marts and eighteen shops were also sealed at Charsadda road over violations.

The district administration also sealed 9 malls at university road whereas sealed three mega marts at Ring road and sixteen marts and shops at Kohat road as well.

Meanwhile, the district administration issued warnings to several others for not implementing SOPs in letter and spirit.

