About 34 pc physical progress of Jaglot-Skardu Road achieved

(@FahadShabbir)

About 34 percent physical progress on upgradation, improvement ,widening and construction of 164 km Jaglot-Skardu Road Project has been completed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :About 34 percent physical progress on upgradation, improvement ,widening and construction of 164 km Jaglot-Skardu Road Project has been completed.

An official of National Highway authority (NHA) told APP on Friday that cost of the project was Rs 32,325.6 million out of which Rs 19,938.6 million were in foreign aid. Its work had started in July 2017 and by June 2019 Rs 7,945.4 million had been spent on the project.. In the ongoing fiscal year Public Sector Development Programme , Rs 3500 million had been earmarked which had been released.

He said that Jaglot-Skardu is a major link between Karakoram Highway and Skardu and Frontir Works Organization built its initial track construction which was completed in 1984 having 3.66 meter width of black top. The difficult terrain has intense snow fall and major rock sliding,he said adding now, the upgradation of Jaglot-Skardu, road will enhance the comfortable road ride to locals as well as tourists by increasing the width of road from 3.6 to 7.3 meter and reducing the sharp curves.

/395