About 340 liter adulterated milk, 68 kg spurious ghee wasted

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Local food watchdog wasted 340-litre adulterated milk and 68 kg of spurious ghee during a crackdown in different spots here on Monday.

According to the spokesman of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), a heavy fine was imposed on the owners of the milk shops situated at Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh collectively.

There were certain shortages of essential ingredients like fats detected in the milk being sold out in different markets in aforesaid districts. It would cost heavily on human lives and infants in particular after getting into their access, added the spokesman.

At least three vehicles carrying substantive quantity of milk were found with excessive quantity of water seized as well. It was proved after checking by a lactometer and thus disposed of on the spot.

At least three bakeries were also traced for selling stuff prepared with unhygienic and adulterated food ingredients.

They were found for their unethical trade as the spokesman ascertained.

A meat shop operating in Rajanpur was closed over the same charges as not meeting quality standards for the sale desired in the market, said the spokesman.