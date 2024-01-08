Open Menu

About 340 Liter Adulterated Milk, 68 Kg Spurious Ghee Wasted

Umer Jamshaid Published January 08, 2024 | 02:20 PM

About 340 liter adulterated milk, 68 kg spurious ghee wasted

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Local food watchdog wasted 340-litre adulterated milk and 68 kg of spurious ghee during a crackdown in different spots here on Monday.

According to the spokesman of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA), a heavy fine was imposed on the owners of the milk shops situated at Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur and Muzaffargarh collectively.

There were certain shortages of essential ingredients like fats detected in the milk being sold out in different markets in aforesaid districts. It would cost heavily on human lives and infants in particular after getting into their access, added the spokesman.

At least three vehicles carrying substantive quantity of milk were found with excessive quantity of water seized as well. It was proved after checking by a lactometer and thus disposed of on the spot.

At least three bakeries were also traced for selling stuff prepared with unhygienic and adulterated food ingredients.

They were found for their unethical trade as the spokesman ascertained.

A meat shop operating in Rajanpur was closed over the same charges as not meeting quality standards for the sale desired in the market, said the spokesman.

Related Topics

Punjab Water Fine Vehicles Sale Dera Ghazi Khan Same Muzaffargarh Rajanpur Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fa ..

Shakib creates buzz on social media by slapping fan

23 minutes ago
 Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's ..

Mohammad Rizwan named vice-captain for Pakistan's T20 Team

57 minutes ago
 SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifet ..

SC is likely to announce reserved verdict on lifetime disqualification today

1 hour ago
 Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration beg ..

Nationwide anti-Polio drive of varied duration begins

2 hours ago
 Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue t ..

Election 2024: Appellate Tribunals will continue to dispose of appeals till Wedn ..

2 hours ago
 Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

Five policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 January 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 January 2024

1 day ago
 Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

Good Samaritan Ross Branch takes Dakar bike stage

2 days ago
 Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on ..

Biden to deliver annual address to US Congress on March 7

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan