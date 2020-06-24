About 38 pc progress achieved on Skardu-Jaglot Road widening project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Work on improvement, upgradation and expansion of strategic road Skardu- Jaglot Road (S-1) is going on and so far about 38 per cent progress has been achieved.

An official of National Highway Authority told APP on Wednesday that work on 167 km road which would cost Rs 31,000 million had started in July 2017. In the ongoing fiscal year, Public Sector Development Programme , Rs 8000 million earmarked for the project had been released, he said adding in the PSDP 2020-2021, Rs 9000 million had been allocated for the project.

The project had been assigned to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) which had built the initial track in 1984, he added.

The official said that Jaglot- Skardu road was a major link between Karakoram Highway and Skardu and the difficult terrain had intense snow fall and major rock sliding.

The upgradation of Jaglot - Skardu road would enhance the comfortable road ride to locals as well as tourists by increasing the width of road from 3.6 to 7.3 meter and reducing the sharp curves.

The project would likely to be completed next year, he said.