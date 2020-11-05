UrduPoint.com
About 45% Up-gradation Work Of Skardu-Jaglot Road Completed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 01:09 PM

About 45 per cent physical progress on improvement, up-gradation and expansion of 167 kilometres strategic Skardu- Jaglot Road (S-1) has been achieved so far, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Thursday

The official said that work on Rs31,000 million project had started in July 2017. During previous fiscal year from Public Sector Development Programme Rs8,000 million had been spent whereas Rs9,000 million have been allocated for the project in the PSDP 2020-2021, he said.

The official said that the project has been assigned to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) which had laid the initial track in 1980s.

The road, the official said, a major link between Karakoram Highway and Skardu has 3.66 meters width of black top. The difficult terrain has intense snowfall and major rock sliding, the NHA official added.

He said that its up-gradation would enhance the comfortable road ride to locals as well as tourists by increasing the width of road from 3.6 to 7.3 meters and reducing the sharp curves. The project is likely to be completed by September 2021.

