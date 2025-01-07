About 48 acres of forest land retrieved: DFO

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Rashid Mahmood, stated on Tuesday that about 48 out of 65 acres of forest department land had been retrieved from squatters.

In a statement issued here, the DFO revealed that an FIR had been registered against 37 individuals accused of the unlawful activity at the police station as well as attacked the forest department team during the operation.

“The accused subjected the officials to torture, snatched their mobile phones, and even attempted to kidnap them,” the FIR stated.

It added that the suspects also stole money from the public officials.

The DFO disclosed that 42 acres of forest land had previously been recovered from the land mafia and assured that the ongoing retrieval operations were being carried out under the directives of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

He reiterated that no individual would be allowed to encroach on government land, emphasizing the department's commitment to protecting public property.