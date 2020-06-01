About 496,700 hectares have been controlled from locusts:NLCC

The joint teams formed to control and mitigate the locust attack had conducted survey and control operation across the effected areas of the country and about 496,700 hectares have been controlled from locusts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The joint teams formed to control and mitigate the locust attack had conducted survey and control operation across the effected areas of the country and about 496,700 hectares have been controlled from locusts.

According the details released by the National Locust Control Center(NLCC) on Monday, joint teams of the Ministry of National food Security ,Department of Agriculture and Pakistan Army were conducting a comprehensive survey and control operation against locusts in different districts of the country.

More than 1,100 joint military teams were taking part in the operation.

So far 238,399 square kilometers (approximately 24 million hectares) had been surveyed, while 4,967 square kilometers (approximately 496700 hectares) had been controlled.

In the last 24 hours, an area of 108,647 hectares was surveyed in Punjab province and after the presence of locusts was confirmed in 2 districts (Mianwali and DG Khan), anti-locust operations were carried out in 116 hectares area.

More than 2,100 people and more than 200 vehicles took part in the operation. So far 7,936,384 hectare area has been surveyed in 36 districts of the province and 173,936 hectare area has been operated.

In the last 24 hours, an area of 73,462 hectares has been surveyed in Sindh province and locust infestation has been confirmed in 7 districts including Nowshero Feroze, Jamshoro, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Kashmore, Khairpur and Shikarpur.

The operation was performed. The operation involved 35 teams of 387 people (including Pakistan Army) and more than 60 vehicles.

So far 3,126,604 hectare area has been surveyed and 38,672 hectare area has been operated across the province.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an area of 74,125 hectares was surveyed in the last 24 hours and the presence of locusts in nine districts including DI Khan, Tank, South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, Karak, Karam, Orakzai and Khyber was confirmed.

An anti-locust operation was carried out in 974 hectare area. The operation involved 80 teams of more than 900 people (including Pakistan Army) and more than 100 vehicles.

So far 3,264,629 hectare area had been surveyed and 40,337 hectare area had been operated across the province.

In the last 24 hours, 115249 hectare area was surveyed in Balochistan province and 33 districts including Khuzdar, Awaran, Noshki, Chaghi, Gwadar, Lasbela, Ketch, Panjgur, Kharan, Washik, Quetta, Barkhan, Dera Bugti, Daki, Harnai, Jaffarabad were surveyed. Location of locusts in Jhal Magsi, Bolan, Kalat, Qila Abdullah, Qila Saifullah, Kohlu, Loralai, Mastung, Musa Khel, Naseerabad, Pishin, Sibi, Sarab, Sohbatpur, Zhob and Ziarat) An anti-locust operation was performed in the area.

More than 1,200 people and more than 100 vehicles took part in the operation. So far 8895914 hectare area had been surveyed and 281372 hectare area has been operated in the province.

Aerial spraying is also being done with the help of airplanes and helicopters for effective control of locust during the control operation.

In addition, non-conventional methods were also being used.Farmers can contact National Locust Control Center numbers for locust presence and for more information and guidance.