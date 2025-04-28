About 50% population experiences severe water scarcity at global level: Experts

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) About 50 percent population is experiencing severe water scarcity at the global level due to climate changes and altered rainfall patterns. It is imperative to make foolproof arrangements for glacier preservation and encourage rational usage of water among the masses.

This was stated by experts while speaking at a national seminar on “Glacier Preservation and Judicious Use of Water” organized by Department of Irrigation and Drainage, Faculty of Agriculture Engineering & Technology, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF).

Former Vice Chancellor Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad called for replacing traditional methods of water management with modern ones including bed plantation, sprinkle, drip irrigation and others that will save the water manifold.

Dean Faculty of Agricultural Engineering and Technology UAF Prof Dr Anjum Munir highlighted the importance of safeguarding water resources for the survival and prosperity of future generations.

He said that water is not merely a resource but the foundation of sustainable agriculture, food security and economic development.

Only bed plantation saves 50 percent of water while drip, sprinkle and other high efficient techniques save the water up to 80 percent, he added.

Dr Farrukh Bashir, Director R&D Division Islamabad, urged the academic community, industry and other stakeholders to work hand-in-hand to develop research-driven solutions for water conservation and management.

Chairman Irrigation and Drainage Dr Adnan Shahid said that sustainable water management is essential not only for agriculture but for the overall stability of the country’s economy and environment.

In the face of rapid glacier melting, changing rainfall patterns and increasing demand for water resources, modern irrigation techniques and the efficient use of technology must be promoted, he added.

Scientific Officer Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), Dr Muhammad Khalid, emphasized the need to modernize water monitoring infrastructure and promote efficient irrigation practices.

He urged all stakeholders to work collectively to safeguard the country’s vital water assets for future sustainability.

UAF Librarian Umar Farooq said that water is an important element for sustainable agriculture and its quantity and quality are serious issues to be considered.

Glaciers act as natural reservoirs for providing a critical buffer to sustain water supplies for both drinking and agricultural uses, he said and highlighted the use of digital library resources on water.