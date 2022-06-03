About 50% UCs face obstacles in maintaining online record in Multan division

Data of about 50 percent union councils in Multan division could not be managed under online facility due to lack of internet connections, faulty computers and some other reasons

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Data of about 50 percent union councils in Multan division could not be managed under online facility due to lack of internet connections, faulty computers and some other reasons.

According to official sources, there are nearly 500 union councils in Multan division.

Out of which, nearly 50 % UCs lacked online record of birth, divorce, death certificates.

Director local government Malik Ramzan sought an urgent meeting with officers concerned in order to remove obstacles in online facility.

The sources remarked that some officials demonstrated lethargy. Officers from National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will also join the meeting to be held on June 7.