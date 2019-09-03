UrduPoint.com
About 50,000 Liters Diesel Split As Tanker Overturns In Layya

Muhammad Irfan 31 seconds ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:11 PM

An over-speeding tanker carrying 50,000 liters of diesel overturned in Layya on Tuesday afternoon, shutting down the road for a long time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :An over-speeding tanker carrying 50,000 liters of diesel overturned in Layya on Tuesday afternoon, shutting down the road for a long time.

According to Rescue 1122, The local Police have sealed the area and rescue work has been started.

Dust has also been poured on the diesel.

Rescue officials said, the accident took place when the driver dozed off.

No loss of human life has been reported so far in the incident, he added.

