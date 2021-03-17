UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

About 51 Pc Up-gradation Work Of Skardu-Jaglot Road Completed: NHA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 02:43 PM

About 51 pc up-gradation work of Skardu-Jaglot Road completed: NHA

National Highways Authority (NHA) on Wednesday said that about 51 per cent physical progress on improvement, up-gradation and expansion of 167 kilometres strategic Skardu- Jaglot Road (S-1) has been achieved so far

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :National Highways Authority (NHA) on Wednesday said that about 51 per cent physical progress on improvement, up-gradation and expansion of 167 kilometres strategic Skardu- Jaglot Road (S-1) has been achieved so far.

An official of NHA told APP that work on Rs 31,000 million project had been started in July 2017. During previous fiscal year from Public Sector Development Programme, he said Rs 8,000 million had been spent whereas Rs 9,000 million have been allocated for the project in the PSDP 2020-2021.

The official said that the project has been assigned to Frontier Works Organization (FWO) which had laid the initial track in 1980s.

The road, the official said, a major link between Karakoram Highway and Skardu has 3.66 meters width of black top. The difficult terrain has intense snowfall and major rock sliding, the NHA official added.

He said that its up-gradation would enhance the comfortable road ride to locals as well as tourists by increasing the width of road from 3.6 to 7.3 meters and reducing the sharp curves. The project is likely to be completed by September 2021.

/395

Related Topics

Road Progress Skardu July September NHA 2017 From Top FWO Million

Recent Stories

UK's Decision to Increase Nuclear Potential 'Unmot ..

30 seconds ago

IEA Slightly Upgrades Forecast for World Oil Deman ..

31 seconds ago

China building world's largest refracting telescop ..

33 seconds ago

Food security, economic stability new addition to ..

35 seconds ago

Chinese COVID-19 drug candidate undergoes clinical ..

2 minutes ago

CTD arrests two terror suspects in lahore

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.