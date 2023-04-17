UrduPoint.com

About 5.5 Million Flour Bags Distributed In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 17, 2023 | 01:30 PM

About 5.5 million flour bags distributed in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :About 5.5 million free flour bags were distributed among underprivileged people here on Monday.

Commissioner Amir Khatak was briefed in the meeting regarding the distribution of free 'Atta' under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA).

Amir Khatak further ordered to set up points in markets for offering sugar at the prescribed official rate. The administration continued providing relief to citizens through the same will and spirit, he said while hailing measures of the administration to help out people in the holy month of Ramzan.

He informed the food department was creating a mobile application to hold a smooth supply of sugar here. Sugar mills would furnish complete data with regard to the demand and supply of the commodity across the division in the days ahead.

Commissioner ordered expediting the wheat purchase drive already in place here. He said efforts would be made to buy more wheat than the fixed target.

District Commissioners of Police (DCs) and other relevant staff were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Mobile Buy Same Market Wheat Million Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 17th April 2023

4 hours ago
 Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastro ..

Former Sudanese PM says Sudan is at &#039;catastrophic&#039; moment, calls for i ..

12 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US T ..

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets Deputy Secretary of US Treasury, senior officials from ..

13 hours ago
 SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future ..

SSC to organise a conference on UAE&#039;s future in sport

14 hours ago
 Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted f ..

Official volunteer platform Certificate accepted for participation in SAVW

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.