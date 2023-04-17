About 5.5 million flour bags distributed in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :About 5.5 million free flour bags were distributed among underprivileged people here on Monday.

Commissioner Amir Khatak was briefed in the meeting regarding the distribution of free 'Atta' under the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) and Punjab Social Protection Authority (PSPA).

Amir Khatak further ordered to set up points in markets for offering sugar at the prescribed official rate. The administration continued providing relief to citizens through the same will and spirit, he said while hailing measures of the administration to help out people in the holy month of Ramzan.

He informed the food department was creating a mobile application to hold a smooth supply of sugar here. Sugar mills would furnish complete data with regard to the demand and supply of the commodity across the division in the days ahead.

Commissioner ordered expediting the wheat purchase drive already in place here. He said efforts would be made to buy more wheat than the fixed target.

District Commissioners of Police (DCs) and other relevant staff were also present on the occasion.