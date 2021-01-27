UrduPoint.com
About 67pc Of Deaths Reports In Balochistan Due To Traffic Rules Violations: DIG Motorway

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 09:59 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Motorway Police Balochistan Ali Sher Jhakrani Wednesday said about 67 percent of deaths in Balochistan were reported due to misuse of motorcycles and ignorance of road safety rules

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Motorway Police Balochistan Ali Sher Jhakrani Wednesday said about 67 percent of deaths in Balochistan were reported due to misuse of motorcycles and ignorance of road safety rules.

He expressed these views while addressing a function of Road Safety Training Program organized by Motorway Police at Hub which was attended by a large number of people from different walks.

He said that awareness of road safety and traffic rules has always been the first priority of the Motorway Police to better protect the lives and property of road commuters.

The motorway police has created a new thinking about traffic rules and road safety, he said and added the road safety was the responsibility of every citizen and thus all sections of the society collectively control accidents.

He said it could be found that those who sit in the back with a motorcyclist, whether male or female, must wear a helmet because wearing a helmet would help protecting their lives in case of any accidents.

A small injury to the head could cause death of a person, so wearing a helmet protects your head and eyes in any accident, he mentioned.

An awareness walk was held under the Motorway Police in order to guide people regarding traffic rule and protection of lives during traveling.

Meanwhile, parents were urged to abide by the road safety rules for their children and relatives with the aim to stop their minor children from driving to avoid any untoward incident.

SP Younis Raza and others also addressed the ceremony and highlighted the importance of traffic laws and road safety measures.

