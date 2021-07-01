UrduPoint.com
About 70,000 People Get Covid-19 Jabs In Sanghar District : DC

Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:39 PM

The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja has said that about 70,000 people have so far been vaccinated Covid-19 jabs in the district

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khuwaja has said that about 70,000 people have so far been vaccinated Covid-19 jabs in the district.

While special committees comprising Health and Revenue officials were also constituted to accelerate the vaccine process in order to achieve the target to inject 8000 people per day.

Addressing a meeting here on Thursday in his office, DC directed the health department to motivate people about administering Covid-19 vaccine.

He said that special teams were also sent to different villages of the district to administer vaccines.

DC further said that coronavirus was a fatal disease which could only be controlled through Covid-19 vaccine. He urged people to get themselves vaccinated to ensure safety of life.

