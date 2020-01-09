UrduPoint.com
About 75 Percent Construction Work Of Sialkot-Lahore Motorway Accomplished

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The construction of 91.4 km long four- lane motorway is under progress and it is expected that the project being built by Frontier Works Organization (FWO) under Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis would be accomplished this year.

A National Highway Authority (NHA) official informed APP on Thursday that Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (SLM) being constructed at the cost of Rs 43 billion, has been divided in four sections on and so far about 75 per cent physical progress has been achieved.

The official said the motorway would be linked with Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2) and Grand Trunk Road (N-5) through Lahore link road near Kala Shah Kaku.

He said that the motorway, would help reduce travel distance between Sialkot and Lahore and would open new vistas of socio-economic and human development in the adjacent areas.

The motorway has six inter-changes, eight flyovers,31 bridges and 23 underpasses, 13 subways, 33 cattle creeps and 254 culverts. The motorway's east-bound exits include Lahore, Sialkot Bypass, Kala Khatai, Narowal,Wahndo, Mundeke, Pasrur and Sialkot whereas its west-bound exits include Kala Shah Kaku (M-2 inter-change), Muridke,Eimanabad, Gujranwala City, Daska, and Wazirabad.

