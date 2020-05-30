UrduPoint.com
About 800 Rescue Personnel Complete Training At Elite Police Training Center Nowshera

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 08:40 PM

About 800 personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) have completed their training at Elite Police Training Center, Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :About 800 personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service ( ) have completed their training at Elite Police Training Center, Nowshera.

Provincial Minister for Relief Iqbal Wazir was the chief guest on the occasion. The physical and teaching training of Rescue 1122 personnel shows how much professional force it is.

Rescue 1122 has performed well in the current situation in terms of professionalism and keeping in view the rules and regulations. The provincial government was taking steps to spread Rescue 1122 across the province based on the same performance so that the public can be reached in a timely and efficient manner.

He said that 14 rescue stations have been set up in seven districts of Rescue 1122 integrated districts and 6 stations have also been set up in the former FRs where Rescue 1122 will soon start its services. The process has been completed and soon these personnel will be sent for training after which they will be deployed in the merged districts.

Dr. Khatir Ahmad, Director General, Rescue 1122, said that he was thankful to the Elite Police Center for providing training to the rescue personnel. The police provided professional physical and fitness training to the Rescue 1122 personnel in a professional manner, he said, adding Police and Rescue 1122 are providing services to the people side by side.

Dr. Khatir Ahmed said that rescue personnel have been provided medical and other necessary teaching and practical training of international standard. Rescue 1122 will provide services in any emergency including corona virus, he said. Rescue 1122's individual strength has increased with the personnel who passed the swearing-in ceremony which will ensure door-to-door service.

At the end of the ceremony, the special guest showed outstanding performance during training. He distributed special shields among the rescuers and training instructors and appreciated the performance of District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah as the Training Registrar.

