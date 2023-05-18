UrduPoint.com

About 81% Wheat Procurement Target Achieved In Muzaffargarh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 12:20 PM

About 81% wheat procurement target achieved in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :About 81 percent wheat procurement target was achieved in district Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu on direction of the provincial government.

Official source said, total target for the wheat procurement was fixed as 152,741 metric ton out of which 124,831 met until now.

District Food Controller, Raheel Sharif said the target for Muzaffargarh was fixed as 68241 metric ton which was measured about 77% of the total target. The similar purchase target was fixed as 36,000 metric ton for tehsil Kot Addu out of which 31,157 metric ton purchased, estimated as 86 %.

The procurement target for Chowk Sarwar Shaheed was settled as 48, 500 metric ton. To which about 40655 metric ton was procured that calculated as 83 percent.

Raheel Sharif said PASCO was purchasing wheat in tehsils Alipur and Jitoi.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Lodhi assured in a statement that they would soon achieve the whole procurement target with the help of concerned departments.

DC ordered to tighten noose around profiteers and smugglers of wheat across the district. He said they won't allow hoarding. He asked farmers to get complete payment of the wheat be sold to the food department here.

Related Topics

Raheel Sharif Martyrs Shaheed Muzaffargarh Kot Addu Alipur Government Wheat

Recent Stories

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

15 minutes ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

26 minutes ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border m ..

PM Shehbaz, President Raisi to inaugurate border market, transmission line today

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan ..

PM Shehbaz appreciates KSA for including Pakistan in Road to Makkah project

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2023

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.