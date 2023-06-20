UrduPoint.com

About Dozen Projects Completed In South Punjab: ACS

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 01:30 PM

About dozen projects completed in South Punjab: ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ADC) South Punjab Tuesday said about a dozen mega projects were completed in health and education sectors across the region here in short span of time.

Talking to delegation of officers of 33th Senior National Management Course, Saqib Zafar declared South Punjab Secretariat the first-ever institution running through paperless e-filing system.

The ACS said Southern Punjab had distinction of including green book in its schools' curriculum carrying with information of the global weather changing.

He said setting up Subah-e-Nu and Transgender school were proud success of South Punjab Secretariat.

Saqib Zafar said significant progress was being made in terms of women empowerment and gender equality in the region.

He said the recommendations of the International Deep Dive Conference were being implemented for the development of the region and eradication of poverty.

He said several projects were launched to promote livestock and fisheries.

The ACS said a significant move was going on to overcome gender discrimination and make women independent in the society.

He said the forest department was following tree plantation drive to overcome injurious impacts of climate changes.

Related Topics

Weather Education Punjab Progress Women

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for be ..

Masood Khan urges solidarity among diaspora for better Pak-US relations

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end ..

Islamic banks&#039; assets up to AED650 bn by end of March 2023: CBUAE

12 hours ago
 Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

Two robbers killed in encounter in Okara

14 hours ago
 Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development ..

Rs1.5 billion allocated for Livestock development in budget

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.