About dozen projects completed in South Punjab: ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ADC) South Punjab Tuesday said about a dozen mega projects were completed in health and education sectors across the region here in short span of time.

Talking to delegation of officers of 33th Senior National Management Course, Saqib Zafar declared South Punjab Secretariat the first-ever institution running through paperless e-filing system.

The ACS said Southern Punjab had distinction of including green book in its schools' curriculum carrying with information of the global weather changing.

He said setting up Subah-e-Nu and Transgender school were proud success of South Punjab Secretariat.

Saqib Zafar said significant progress was being made in terms of women empowerment and gender equality in the region.

He said the recommendations of the International Deep Dive Conference were being implemented for the development of the region and eradication of poverty.

He said several projects were launched to promote livestock and fisheries.

The ACS said a significant move was going on to overcome gender discrimination and make women independent in the society.

He said the forest department was following tree plantation drive to overcome injurious impacts of climate changes.