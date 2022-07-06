UrduPoint.com

About Five Million Poor Families To Avail Electricity Relief In Punjab: Malik Ahmed Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published July 06, 2022 | 05:30 PM

About five million poor families to avail electricity relief in Punjab: Malik Ahmed Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial minister for law Malik Ahmed Khan said on Wednesday that the facility of free electricity for households using up to 100 units would provide much relief to over 5 million families.

He said this while addressing press conference here on Wednesday. Malik Ahmed Khan stated that Punjab government had done proper work for passing on the relief to the poor families. The electricity relief has already been earmarked in the provincial budget.

He added that PTI should not criticize the government for provision of much needed relief to the poor. The Punjab government has diverted direction of resources towards the poor and PTI should not oppose the government measure. The electricity relief was being given across the province however by polls were being held in only 11 districts.

About the arrest of journalist Imran Riaz, the provincial minister stated that there was freedom of expression under article 19. The constitution grants everybody the right of expression with reasonable restrictions. He maintained that Imran Riaz was arrested in a case registered under PPC 121-A. "No one is above law," said Malik Ahmed adding that there was evidence against Imran Riaz. He however hinted that those who conspired against the integrity of country would be dealt as per law.

Malik Ahmed stated that PML-N led government took difficult decisions to save country from default. He also observed that law and order situation would be monitored strictly. Nobody would be allowed to carry weapons.

He also criticized PTI for running a campaign to defame institutions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Poor Government Of Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Budget From Government Million

Recent Stories

Saima Noor shares her first video for fans on Inst ..

Saima Noor shares her first video for fans on Instagam

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest o ..

Imran Khan asks people to protest against arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

Pakistan reports 77 deaths due to monsoon rains

1 hour ago
 PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt pa ..

PM directs to simplify system of person-to-govt payments

2 hours ago
 IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

IHC disposes of Imran Riaz Khan's plea

3 hours ago
 CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prest ..

CEO of UrduPoint, Ali Chaudhry, receives the prestigious UAE Golden Visa

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.