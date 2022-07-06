About five million poor families to avail electricity relief in Punjab: Malik Ahmed Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial minister for law Malik Ahmed Khan said on Wednesday that the facility of free electricity for households using up to 100 units would provide much relief to over 5 million families.

He said this while addressing press conference here on Wednesday. Malik Ahmed Khan stated that Punjab government had done proper work for passing on the relief to the poor families. The electricity relief has already been earmarked in the provincial budget.

He added that PTI should not criticize the government for provision of much needed relief to the poor. The Punjab government has diverted direction of resources towards the poor and PTI should not oppose the government measure. The electricity relief was being given across the province however by polls were being held in only 11 districts.

About the arrest of journalist Imran Riaz, the provincial minister stated that there was freedom of expression under article 19. The constitution grants everybody the right of expression with reasonable restrictions. He maintained that Imran Riaz was arrested in a case registered under PPC 121-A. "No one is above law," said Malik Ahmed adding that there was evidence against Imran Riaz. He however hinted that those who conspired against the integrity of country would be dealt as per law.

Malik Ahmed stated that PML-N led government took difficult decisions to save country from default. He also observed that law and order situation would be monitored strictly. Nobody would be allowed to carry weapons.

He also criticized PTI for running a campaign to defame institutions.