Above 2500kg of adulterated spices recovered: Food Officer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety Authority, in an action, recovered fake spices of more than 2500kg from a unit on main Charsadda road here, an official of the Food Safety Authority told media men here on Sunday.

According to details given by the Food Official, the team of Food Safety Authority, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a raid on spices unit on Charsadda Road and recovered 2500kg of substandard, adulterated spices. He disclosed that bran, substandard oil, flour and harmful dyes were being used in spices.

He said food safety SOPs were also being violated in the unit and the same mixed spices were being supplied in different parts of the city. Unit sealed for manufacturing adulterated spices, official added.