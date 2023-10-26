Above 6 mln maunds cotton purchased by ginning factories in Bahawalpur Division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) On the direction of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Dr. Ehtisham Anwar, effective monitoring of grain markets and ginning factories is being exercised on a daily basis to ensure the sale of cotton at a fixed rate.

According to a statistical report of the Department of Agriculture Bahawalpur, more than 6.

078 million maunds of cotton have been sold to 180 ginning factories of Bahawalpur Division.

More than 1.482 million maunds of cotton have been purchased in 53 ginning factories in the Bahawalpur District, 2.523 million maunds of cotton purchased in 56 ginning factories in the Bahawalnagar District and 2.072 million maunds of cotton have been purchased in 71 ginning factories in Rahim Yar khan District. The sale of cotton at all grain markets of Bahawalpur Division is underway at fixed prices.