Above Normal Temperatures Forecast For Sindh
Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 12:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and dry weather in most districts of the Sindh province.
While day temperatures are likely to remain between 02 and 04 degrees Centigrade above normal.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
