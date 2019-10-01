Abrar Ahmad now leads Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA)

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Chemical Manufacturers Association (PCMA) on Tuesday elected Abrar Ahmad as its Chairman and Pervez Tanveer Tufail and Zafar Qidwai as Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman, respectively.

According to the formal announcement of the election results made by the election commission at 4th Annual General Meeting of PCMA held in chair with outgoing chairman Taimoor Dawood, there were 10 vacant seats for the members of the Executive Committee for the year 2019-20 on which the 10 new members have been elected unopposed.

The newly elected Executive Committee Members included Zafir Hussain, Arshaduddin Ahmed, Shahid Azeem, Pervez Tufail, Mansoor Haider, Khalid Majeed, Imran Ghafoor, Abrar Ahmed, Ms. Humaira Shazia (women seat) and Ms. Nabeela Intisar (women seat).

The election commission composed to look after the whole election process was comprised of Imran Qureshi, Abdul Qayum and Khalid Majeed.

The outgoing PCMA office-bearer i.e. Chairman Taimoor Dawood, Senior Vice Chairman Faisal Akhtar and Vice Chairman Moazzam Rasheed congratulated the newly elected office-bears of the Association and hoped that they would continue with the cause of PCMA more vigorously and dedication.

Taimoor Dawood highlighted main points of the progress made by PCMA during his tenuer. Whereas, the newly elected President Abrar Ahmad presented a research based vision for development of the chemical industry in Pakistan. He saidd that economic development made by the developed countries like Germany, USA, China and Japan had focused on promotion of chemical sector and Pakistan also needed to develop this vital sector through a concrete strategy.

PCMA Chief Executive Officer and Secretary General Iqbal Kidwai also gave a presentation in the AGM.