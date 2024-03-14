Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 14, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Abrar hails govt’s announcement to celebrate ‘Protection of Holy Prophet Day’

Central president of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, Malik Abrar Hussain on Thursday welcomed the government's announcement to celebrate the "Protection of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) Day" on March 15

He said that the protection of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is the basic duty of every Muslim and the child of the Ummah is always ready for the sanctity of the Prophet. The private educational institutions will also celebrate the day of Protection of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with great devotion and respect, said a press release.

According to the details, the meeting of the executive body of All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association was held at the head office here.

The meeting was presided over by Malik Abrar Hussain while Malik Deen Muhammad Awan, Ashraf Haraj, Malik Hafeezur Rehman, Javed Iqbal Raja and Irfan Muzaffarkiani participated.

In his statement released to the media on this occasion, Malik Abrar Hussain said that the essence of the greatness of humanity is the glory of the Prophet who is a mercy to mankind.

He said that March 15 (Friday) seminars, lectures and events will be organized in the private educational institutions across the country on the topic of Namos Rasat (peace be upon him).

