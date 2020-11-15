Abrar Qazi, Amanullah Shaikh elected as president, general secretary of AJP

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Abrar Hussain Qazi and Amanullah Shaikh were elected as president and the general secretary of Awami Jamhoori Party (AJP) at party convention here on Sunday.

The 10th annual workers convention of Awami Jamhoori Party (AJP) was held at Hyderabad press club to elect a new body of the party which was participated by a large number of workers.

According to the announcement made during convention, Abrar Hussain Qazi was once again elected as president of Awami Jamhoori Party while Imdad Panhwer also elected senior vice president, Zahida Dahiri as vice president, Amanullah Shaikh as general secretary, Ayaz Hussain Wasan as joint secretary, Aijaz Ali Soomro treasurer, Manzoor Solangi office secretary, Gul Hassan Baloch Information secretary and Muhammad Qasim Shaikh as Rabita secretary.

Addressing the convention, Abrar Qazi said PPP had strengthened the feudal system in the province as it was the party of landlords and feudal lords. Since the last 12 years of its rule Pakistan Peoples Party has usurped the rights of people of Sindh. Qazi warned that AJP would not allow to play with the destiny of the people of the province.