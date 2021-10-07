Rawalpindi Arts council on Thursday launched a book on Naatia poetry titled 'Hamara Nabi' authored by renowned poet Abrar Shakir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi Arts council on Thursday launched a book on Naatia poetry titled 'Hamara Nabi' authored by renowned poet Abrar Shakir.

The book was launched in collaboration with All Private school Association.

The ceremony was presided over by a famous poet Naseem Sehar while Parliamentary Secretary for Narcotics Control Sheikh Rashid Shafiq was chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony Rashid Shafiq said love for islam would not be completed without the love of Prophet Muhammad(SAW).

"Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a mercy for the whole mankind and is the Last of all the Prophets", he added.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) always taught the lessons of goodness, generosity and forgiveness.

He also congratulated Abrar Shakir for describing Ishaq Nabi (SAW) in a befitting manner.

Naseem Sahar on the occasion said Abrar Shakir described the glory of the last messenger in beautiful words in the book.

At the ceremony, Abrar Shakir recited a few verses of his Naatiya poetry collection and received a standing ovation from the audience. Maulana Mufti Muhammad Liaqat, Abrar Ahmed Khan, Amir Anwar and others also addressed the function.