ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Chairman, Abrar ul Haq Monday announced to advance the mission of Ali Sadpara, who dreamt to build a school in his village [Sadpara] after scaling the world's second highest mountain of Karakoram range, K2 (28,250ft) in winter expedition 2021.

Currently, Muhammad Ali Sadpara along with two other renowned climbers from Iceland and Chile: John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr are reportedly missing after losing their contacts with the base camp late on last Friday (Feb, 05) during their summit to K-2.

In a tweet, Abrar ul Haq said he had just heard the news that Muhammad Ali Sadpara wanted to build a school in his village after completion of his mission (K-2 summit).

"Therefore, we have decided to fulfill his dream and Inshahallah a school will be built in the village of our hero in his memory," he added to his tweet.

Many netizens praised Abrar ul Haq soon after the announcement and offered him assistance for the initiative.

"Let me know if you need any help," Azam Jamil, a motivational speaker, said while responding to the PRCS chairman tweet.