Abrar ul Haq recovers from COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Singer-turned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Abrar ul Haq has recovered from coronavirus.

Turning to Facebook on Wednesday, he shared that he has tested negative and has returned to work, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

"Alhamdulliah I have been tested Corona negative and today is my 1st day in the office after quarantine," he wrote.

He thanked everyone who prayed for him and added "May Allah bless all the patients with quick recovery and keep everyone safe. Ameen"Haq tested positive for COVID-19 on May 30. He had earlier said that he was unable to identify as to how he contracted the infection despite taking precautionary measures.

It might be possible that the virus entered my body via food intake, said the singer.