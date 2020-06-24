UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abrar Ul Haq Recovers From COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 08:22 PM

Abrar ul Haq recovers from COVID-19

Singer-turned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Abrar ul Haq has recovered from coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Singer-turned Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leader Abrar ul Haq has recovered from coronavirus.

Turning to Facebook on Wednesday, he shared that he has tested negative and has returned to work, a private news channel reported on Wednesday.

"Alhamdulliah I have been tested Corona negative and today is my 1st day in the office after quarantine," he wrote.

He thanked everyone who prayed for him and added "May Allah bless all the patients with quick recovery and keep everyone safe. Ameen"Haq tested positive for COVID-19 on May 30. He had earlier said that he was unable to identify as to how he contracted the infection despite taking precautionary measures.

It might be possible that the virus entered my body via food intake, said the singer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Facebook May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

25 minutes ago

SCLD continues to exempt students from paying fees

2 hours ago

Cabinet body mulls ways to reform bad-performing S ..

2 minutes ago

Kalibr-Armed Russian Frigate to Join Mediterranean ..

2 minutes ago

Penalists for steps to contain rising number of su ..

2 minutes ago

Pb govt provides 'high-flow cto Allama Iqbal Hospi ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.