Abrar Ul Haq Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 01:16 PM

Abrar Ul Haq tests positive for Coronavirus

The singer-cum-politician has asked the public for his early recovery.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2020) Prominent singer and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abrar ul Haq tested positive for coronavirus, the reports said here on Monday.

Taking to twitter, Haq who is also serving as Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) confirmed that he was diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Abrar ul Haq who is also founder of a non-profitable organization, Sahara For Life Trust appealed the pubic for his early recovery.

