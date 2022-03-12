(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2022 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Red Crescent Abrar ul Haq on Monday night paid a brief visit to Rawalpindi city with Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Asif Mahmood.

The Chairman Haq whiling sharing his childhood memories said that PHA Rawalpindi under the leadership of Chairman Asif Mahmood had made Rawalpindi city beautiful and admirable.

Appreciating efforts of PHA he commended the plantation and beautification work carried out by the authority.

Meanwhile a PHA spokesperson said that the authority on the directives of Chairman PHA, Asif Mehmood was utilizing all available resources to make the ongoing spring tree plantation drive a success.

The authority was striving to provide clean and healthy environment to the citizens as per vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, she said.

She urged the citizens to actively participate in the tree plantation drive for better future of the next generations, adding, more facilities were being provided to the citizens at all parks.

The authority would carry out mass plantation under spring plantation campaign and all-out efforts would be made to achieve the target set for the spring plantation drive 2022.

The plantation would also be carried out with the help of various private institutions, she said adding, PHA would also plant thousands of saplings on various highways and greenbelts of the city.

