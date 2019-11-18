UrduPoint.com
Abrar Ul Haq's Appointment As Chairman PRCS Suspended

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:07 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday suspended the notification for appointment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abrar-ul-Haq as Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), known as Hilal-e-Ahmar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday suspended the notification for appointment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Abrar-ul-Haq as Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), known as Hilal-e-Ahmar.

The bench also sought reply from the Federation till next date of hearing on a petition filed by PRCS's ex-chairman Saeed Elahi challenging the new appointment.

During the course of proceeding, Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, asked about the procedure to remove the chairman of PRCS in law to which Attorney General Anwar Mansoor pleaded that the executives was authorized to terminate the chairman at any time.

The attorney general said that the petitioner had not challenged the termination of former chairman PRCS.

The petitioner's lawyer contended that there was no procedure prescribed in law to remove chairman PRCS.

PRCS Former chairman Saeed Elahi stated that the PTI leader was appointed as chairman for three years. He further argued that that his term as chairman was same as that of Abrar-ul-Haq which was going to complete in March next year.

The petitioner stated that he was not even notified before his removal, andprayed the court to declare the new appointment as null and void.

After hearing the arguments, the bench served notices to respondents to seek reply and suspended the appointment of Abrar ul Haq till November 29.

